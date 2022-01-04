NFL Week 18 Opening Lines: Patriots Clear Favorite Entering Season Finale Only the Packers have their playoff seeding determined by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s sure to be an entertaining final week of the NFL regular season with only one playoff seed already determined as the Green Bay Packers enter Week 18 having clinched the top spot in the NFC.

The Buffalo Bills are the biggest favorites on the betting board — owning one of three double-digit spreads — before their regular-season finale against the New York Jets. They’ll repeat as AFC East champions with a win and therefore earn a home playoff game.

The New England Patriots also are seven-point favorites ahead of their clash with Miami Dolphins. New England has lost six of its last eight games in South Beach.

Here are opening lines and totals for Week 18 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

SATURDAY, JAN 8

(-9.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 44

(-7) Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 42.5

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

(-10.5) Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 43

(-15) Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 44

Cincinnati Bengals at (-2.5) Cleveland Browns, 44

(-6.5) Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 38.5

Chicago Bears at (-2.5) Minnesota Vikings, 44

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-4.5) Baltimore Ravens, 42

(-3) Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 44

(-7) New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 40

New York Jets at (-17) Buffalo Bills, 43

Carolina Panthers at (-8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 42

Seattle Seahawks at (-7) Arizona Cardinals, 48

San Francisco 49ers at (-4.5) Los Angeles Rams, 44

(-4.5) New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 40

(-2.5) Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 49.5