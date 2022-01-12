NHL Odds: Reviewing Bruins’ Playoff Chances After Tuukka Rask Signing Rask signed a one-year, $1 million deal by Jenna Ciccotelli 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Bruins on Tuesday officially announced the signing of Tuukka Rask. And while the return of the veteran netminder to the franchise he has played his entire NHL career with wasn’t exactly surprising, considering he worked out with the team despite being a free agent while recovering from hip surgery, it did cause a fairly significant shakeup to the Bruins roster.

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have split time in net for Boston this season, but in order to clear cap space for Rask, Swayman will be sent down to AHL Providence. Boston effectively has replaced a young netminder with one of the most veteran presences you can get — and one who is incredibly familiar with the team around him.

A fresh look at the latest NHL Stanley Cup Playoff odds shows the line has significantly tipped in the Bruins’ favor. Boston is -650 to make the playoffs via DraftKings Sportsbook, so it would take a $650 bet to win $100.

For context, just a week ago the Bruins were -400 to make the playoffs, so there’s been a significant improvement as far as the books are concerned. That may not only be due to Rask — Boston has been on a tear lately and has won five of its last six games.

There’s more money to be made looking further ahead. The Bruins are +1600 to win the Atlantic Division (bet $100 to win $1,600) and are +1100 to claim the Eastern Conference.

As for the whole thing? Boston currently is 20-to-1 to take home the Stanley Cup. With odds like that, now could be the time to get in on the Bruins.