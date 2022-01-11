NHL postpones Tuesday's Hurricanes vs. Flyers game by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NHL announced that the Hurricanes vs. Flyers game set for Tuesday has been postponed.

Tonight's #CARvsPHI matchup at @WellsFargoCtr has been postponed. The rescheduled date for the game has yet to be determined. https://t.co/oCfz3YuW2I — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 11, 2022

The postponement is a result of COVID-related issues with Philadelphia. It’s one of two games postponed for Tuesday night, the other being the Islanders vs. Flames. Earlier in the week, Monday saw three games get delayed. The Flyers-Hurricanes matchup is the 104th NHL game that has been postponed this year.

The Flyers currently have Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux, Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, and Justin Braun on the COVID-19 list.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is also dealing with Samuel Morin, Ryan Ellis, and Nate Thompson’s injuries.

A make-up date for the game has not been announced yet. Philadelphia’s next game is on Thursday against the Bruins.

