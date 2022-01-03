No negotiations are scheduled between MLB and the MLBPA by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that there are currently no negotiations scheduled between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association.

The first week of 2022 is resembling the last month of 2021: There are no negotiating sessions currently scheduled between MLB and the players association. They have met twice in the last month since the lockout, but strictly on non-core economic issues. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 3, 2022

The owners’ lockout of the players began December 2, and there’s a lot to cover before the beginning of the 2022 season. MLB spring training games are scheduled to start in late February.

Nightengale added that the two parties have met twice since the lockout but only discussed non-core economic issues.

The core issues center around the fact that the average player’s salary has declined while franchises have become much more valuable. Also, at issue is younger players are contributing a lot more and still receiving a lot less compensation. All players make the league minimum until they have three years of MLB service. Additionally, MLB’s minimum salary is less than the NFL, NBA, and the NHL’s minimums.

For instance, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was second in AL MVP voting but made an average annual value of $605,400, and Tyler O’Neill was eighth in NL MVP voting and was paid an AAV of $594,700.

