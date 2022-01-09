Nuggets Expected to Meet With DeMarcus Cousins by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Injuries derailed DeMarcus Cousins‘s trajectory several seasons ago, but that isn’t stopping the big man from continuing his career. Boogie has played with three teams since sitting out the 2019-20 season due to an ACL injury but could be on his way to a fourth.

Marc J. Spears reports that Cousins is set to meet with the Denver Nuggets after getting released by the Milwaukee Bucks a couple of days ago. As per Spears, the Nuggets are considering signing Cousins to a 10-day contract rather than a season-long pact.

Correction: The Nuggets are expected to meet with center DeMarcus Cousins with the potential to sign him to a 10-day contract, sources say. https://t.co/ZozXcE5A1D — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 9, 2022

Cousins hasn’t been the same since returning from the ACL injury. The four-time All-Star is averaging 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in the two seasons back, well off his career average of 20.1 and 10.4, respectively.

Defending MVP Nikola Jokic remains a force on the interior for the Nuggets. However, he’s been backed up by JaMychal Green, who averages just 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Signing Cousins would offer additional depth and improved scoring in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

The Nuggets are back in action on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. FanDuel Sportsbook has Denver priced as -7 road chalk against the 13-25 Thunder.