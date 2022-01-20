Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Game Information

OKC (14-29) SAS (16-28) Date: 01/19/2022 Time: 08:30 PM Venue: At&t Center

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Oklahoma City Thunder (220) vs. San Antonio Spurs (-270) Moneyline (Current): Oklahoma City Thunder ( 220 ) vs. San Antonio Spurs ( -270 ) Spread (Open): Oklahoma City Thunder (6.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs (-6.5) Spread (Current): Oklahoma City Thunder ( 7 ) vs. San Antonio Spurs ( -7 ) Game Total (Open): 219 Game Total (Current): 221.5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Oklahoma City Thunder ( 50000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: San Antonio Spurs ( 50000 )

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Oklahoma City Thunder (46.32%) vs. San Antonio Spurs (53.68%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: OKC – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: OKC +118 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: OKC – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: OKC -1.2 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 1 Star – Projected Total: 219.5

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!