Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Game Information
OKC (14-29) SAS (16-28)
Date: 01/19/2022
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: At&t Center
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Oklahoma City Thunder (220) vs. San Antonio Spurs (-270)
Moneyline (Current): Oklahoma City Thunder (220) vs. San Antonio Spurs (-270)
Spread (Open): Oklahoma City Thunder (6.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs (-6.5)
Spread (Current): Oklahoma City Thunder (7) vs. San Antonio Spurs (-7)
Game Total (Open): 219
Game Total (Current): 221.5
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Oklahoma City Thunder (50000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: San Antonio Spurs (50000)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Oklahoma City Thunder (46.32%) vs. San Antonio Spurs (53.68%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: OKC – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: OKC +118
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: OKC – 5 Stars – Expected Margin: OKC -1.2
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 1 Star – Projected Total: 219.5
