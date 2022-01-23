P.J. Tucker Will Play vs. Lakers Sunday, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro Out by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It wasn’t a foregone conclusion that P.J. Tucker would participate in the Miami Heat’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tucker is dealing with a calf injury and was questionable leading up to the game. The Heat’s official Twitter account confirmed that the veteran forward is available for Sunday night’s contest; however, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, and KZ Okpala are out.

#LALvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: P.J. Tucker (calf) will be active for tonight's game vs the Lakers.



Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Tyler Herro (health and safety protocols), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning) & KZ Okpala (wrist) have all been ruled out. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 23, 2022

Tucker’s offensive contributions aren’t as significant as they used to be, but the 36-year-old remains invaluable on the defensive side of the ball. Tucker is third on the Heat in Defensive Win Shares and Defensive Box Plus/Minus but has scored just nine points over his previous three games.

The Heat will need Tucker’s defensive presence against LeBron James and the Lakers. LA has won two of their past three since James promised that the Lakers would be better.

