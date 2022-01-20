Pacers' Domantas Sabonis is out Thursday vs. Warriors by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Domantas Sabonis will not play in Thursday’s game against the Warriors. Sabonis is listed on the NBA injury report as out with a left ankle sprain. He injured the ankle in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 111-104 win over the Lakers. Sabonis finished the game with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists.

This season, Sabonis leads the Pacers in scoring, averaging 19 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Goga Bitadze is expected to pick up minutes in Sabonis’s absence. He played three minutes against Los Angeles, putting up three points and two blocks.

The Pacers are 13th in Eastern Conference and 2-8 over their past ten games. Indiana has been struggling since December 26, only winning two of 12 games.

The team will also be without Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, and T.J. Warren due to injury or COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon are questionable for Thursday’s game.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Indiana is +660 on the moneyline and +13.5 on the spread against Golden State.