Pacers Set For Spell Without Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers announced that center Myles Turner would be sidelined for the immediate future as he undergoes treatment for a stress fracture in his left foot. After two weeks, Turner will then be re-assessed by the Pacers medical staff.

— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 18, 2022

This timeline could suggest that Turner won’t be available to return before the trade deadline on Feb. 10.

There were already talks of the Pacers rebuilding their roster, and Turner was one of the names bandied about as a player who could be on the move. The seven-year veteran is under contract through the 2022-23 season, so the earlier the Pacers trade him, the more they can get back from him in return.

This season, Turner is averaging 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds. But after qualifying for the playoff play-in tournament in the past season, Indiana looks well off the mark as they’re 7.5 games behind the Celtics for the final spot. The Pacers are also 13 games out of first place in the Central, and FanDuel Sportsbook has dropped their odds to +49000 to win the division.