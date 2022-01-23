Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Ruled Out For Monday vs. Pacers by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (ankle) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Monday, per the team’s injury report.

Ingram suffered the injury in the team’s victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday and was unable to recover in time for Monday’s matchup with Indiana. In his absence, expect Garrett Temple to get the start until Ingram is able to return to action while Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas may see an uptick in usage as well.

The former All-Star has averaged 22.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in 36 starts on the season. His status will be something to monitor in the coming days as New Orleans will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday as well in a back-to-back.

