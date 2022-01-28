Penguins' Casey DeSmith in Goal Friday vs. Red Wings by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Pittsburgh Penguins reporter Michelle Crechiolo, backup goaltender Casey DeSmith will get the start tonight against the Detroit Red Wings.

"I think the fact that he's got a number of days of practice where he's getting reps and an opportunity to work out some of the technicalities of his game with Andy (Chiodo) is going to be real beneficial." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 28, 2022

DeSmith starts ahead of number one netminder Tristan Jarry, who stopped 27 of 29 shots in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken Thursday night.

DeSmith has had a rough go of it lately, being pulled in his past two starts. For the season, the 30-year-old has started nine contests, posting an ugly 3.58 goals-against average and .886 save percentage. Despite the tough stretch, head coach Mike Sullivan’s confidence in DeSmith has not waned, saying, “I think the fact that he’s got a number of days of practice where he’s getting reps and an opportunity to work out some of the technicalities of his game with Andy (Chiodo) is going to be real beneficial.”

The Penguins will be lined up against a Red Wings squad that comes in losers of three-straight and sit 24th in goals per game at 2.7. Albeit high-risk given his current play, DeSmith ($8,400 on FanDuel) makes for an interesting option in tonight’s DFS contests, given the matchup.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Pens at -265 on the moneyline.