Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Odds, Predictions and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Game Information

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

TV Coverage: FOX

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Eagles +300 | Buccaneers -375

Spread: Eagles +8.5 (-112) | Buccaneers -8.5 (-108)

Total: 45.5 (-110)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Eagles +6000 | Buccaneers +800

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Eagles 19.9% | Buccaneers 80.1%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Buccaneers â 2 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating – 0 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under â 0 stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model adjusts for player news and injuries throughout the day. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers News and Notes

Kicking off the Sunday Wild Card slate, the Philadelphia Eagles head south to Tampa to face the defending Super Bowl Champions in a game with weather implications. Current forecasts call for rain and sustained winds around 15-20 MPH.

Philadelphia is ranked as the seventh-best offense (according to PFF), led by the dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts, running a balanced 50%/50% run-to-pass play calling ratio (per RotoViz). Hurts should have a more difficult time moving the ball down the field, facing a Buccaneers’ defense ranked ninth in DVOA (per Football Outsiders). Look for a split backfield on the ground, with Hurts splitting carries with lead running back Miles Sanders, who is dealing with a fractured hand. Sanders is responsible for 38% of the workload in the backfield, averaging 11.4 rushing attempts per game and 5.5 yards per carry. Through the air, look for DeVonta Smith to be the first-look for Hurts, responsible for 22% of the Eagles’ target share, averaging 6.1 targets per game and 14.3 yards per reception.

On the road this season, the Eagles are 5-4 against the spread, posting a 6-3 record outright.

Led by quarterback Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to repeat as Super Bowl Champions, ranked as the fourth-best offense in the league. Despite suffering significant losses in the receiving corps in Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, the Buccaneers have the highest pass rate of any team in the league, using a 66%/34% pass-to-run play calling ratio and are among the fastest-paced teams in the league, calling a play every 25.8 seconds. Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski are expected to be the lead weapons in the Buccaneers’ receiving corps, combining for 32% of the team’s target share this season. On the ground, the Buccaneers’ will have Leonard Fournette returning after missing several weeks because of a hamstring injury. Fournette, who is responsible for 57% of the workload in the backfield, averages 12.9 carries per game and 4.51 yards per attempt. In a Week 6 28-22 win over the Eagles, Fournette rushed for 81 yards on 22 attempts, finding the end zone two times.

At home, the Buccaneers are 6-2 against the spread, posting a 7-1 record outright.

