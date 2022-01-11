Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

This will be the first meeting between the teams this season as the Raptors come in red hot and one of the best in the west travel east off an unlikely blowout.

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors NBA Game Information

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Game Predictions and Picks

Phoenix had its three-game winning streak snapped Saturday following a 123-100 blowout loss to the Miami Heat. However, one should not read too much into that defeat, as the Suns shot an uncharacteristic 38% from the field, while Miami hit a whopping 50% of its 44 three-point attempts. Despite the loss, head coach Monty Williams has his squad sitting second in the Western Conference and tied with the Golden State Warriors for the league’s best record (30-9).

The Raptors (seventh in the Eastern Conference) host the Suns playing their best basketball of the season. Toronto has won six straight games, the most recent being a 105-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Crucial to the clubs’ recent success has been the play of point guard Fred VanVleet. VanVleet is playing at an all-star level, posting averages of 31.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds during the Raps’ current winning streak. His matchup against future Hall of Famer Chris Paul should be must-see TV.

Unfortunately for Nick Nurse and company, they may be without two key starters as Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes are listed as questionable. Trent missed Saturday’s game with left ankle swelling, while Barnes is a surprise addition as he is reportedly dealing with soreness in his right knee. One notable injury for Phoenix is forward Cameron Johnson, who has been ruled out with a left ankle sprain. This season, Johnson has been a vital contributor for the Suns, averaging career-highs in points (11.9) and rebounds (4.3).

Assuming Trent and Barnes are active, we love the Raptors tonight against the spread and on an outright basis. Given nearly two points more than our model’s expected margin of +2.3, Toronto should have no problem covering the current +4 (-110) spread. Our model’s fair money line of -137 versus Fanduel Sportsbook’s +146 also makes the Raps a strong play. However, if one or both of Trent and Barnes are ruled out, Toronto becomes much less enticing. Pay close attention to tonight’s injury report upon placing your bets.

