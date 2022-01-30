Raiders Hire McDaniels as Head Coach, Ziegler as GM by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Las Vegas Raiders have found their man.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have reportedly finalized a deal with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to become the club’s new head coach.

The deal for new #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is being finalized, sources say. A whole new leadership group for Las Vegas. https://t.co/UmBsESj8gS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

McDaniels replaces interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who lead Las Vegas to its first postseason berth since the 2002-03 season. The 45-year-old spent a decade-plus in New England coordinating Bill Belichick’s offense, helping the franchise win six Super Bowl titles.

This will be McDaniels’ second crack at leading an NFL franchise after spending a little under two seasons as Denver Broncos head coach beginning in 2009. During his time in the Mile High state, he compiled a record of 11-17 prior to his firing midway through the 2010 season. McDaniels also had an agreement in 2018 to become the Indianapolis Colts head coach before backing out and returning to New England.

It’s been a busy day for Mark Davis and company, who also hired Patriots’ director of player personnel Dave Ziegler to serve as the team’s next General Manager. Ziegler was reportedly one of the first to interview for the vacant GM position and is said to have McDaniels’ avid support.

It is certainly a new beginning for the Silver and Black.

