Rams' Cam Akers a Full Participant in Practice Wednesday

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was a full participant in practice Wednesday and is expected to play in the team’s regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

While the extent to the workload Akers will have in the Rams’ backfield is unknown, the team will benefit from another weapon in the running game alongside Sony Michel. With Darrell Henderson on the injured reserve with an MCL injury, Michel has taken over lead back duties, seeing a 95% share of carries in a Week 17 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens, carrying the ball 19 times for 74 yards and one touchdown.

Akers, priced at $5,500 on FanDuel, played 13 games last season, rushing for 625 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.31 yards per rush and responsible for a 37% share of carries, splitting the workload with Malcolm Brown and Henderson.

The Rams are a 4-point home favorite against the 49ers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 44.5-point total.