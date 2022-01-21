Rams' LT Andrew Whitworth OUT for Divisional Round by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the LA Times’ Gary Klein, the Los Angeles Rams will be without starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth for Sunday’s Divisional Round showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp are out for game against Buccaneers, Sean McVay said. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) January 21, 2022

Whitworth is dealing with a knee injury he suffered in Monday’s Wild Card game victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The 40-year-old failed to practice in any capacity this week before the team ultimately decided to rule him out Friday afternoon.

Whitworth is a two-time First-team All-Pro and was Pro Football Focus’ No.1 ranked pass-blocking tackle this season.

The loss is a major blow against a Bucs team that ranked seventh in sacks (47.0) during the regular season. His absence also clouds the DFS prospects of quarterback Matthew Stafford ($7,400 on Fanduel), as head coach Sean McVay could rely on his team’s running game even more than he already has in recent weeks. Despite Sunday’s 48.5 projected total, the potential for Stafford to be under greater pressure makes him more of a low-ceiling option (albeit low owned).

Fourth-year-pro Joseph Noteboom is expected to take over the left tackle position. After Whitworth left Monday’s contest, Noteboom allowed one pressure on 33 snaps. How he handles the Buccaneers front-seven will be worth watching come game day.

Fanduel Sportsbook has the Rams +3 underdogs on the road and +130 on the moneyline.