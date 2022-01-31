Rams Win Ruined This Three-Leg Parlay Combining Home Run Derby, British Open So close by Jenna Ciccotelli 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the Super Bowl — much to the chagrin of one bettor, who saw a three-leg parlay that incorporated the Home Run Derby, The Open Championship and Super Bowl end with the San Francisco 49ers’ season.

One bettor, identified by Bleacher Report Betting as Louis Beck, made a $20 wager on Pete Alonso to win the Home Run Derby, Collin Morikawa to win The Open Championship and the 49ers to win the Super Bowl. With the first two legs locked up since mid-July, Beck was depending on San Francisco for a $60,480 payout from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Just a reminder that our guy @louisbeck2 is sweating over $60K on a 49ers SB 😳



(@fdsportsbook) pic.twitter.com/2ua6h6Ztk2 — br_betting (@br_betting) January 31, 2022

Video posted by B/R Betting early in the game showed Beck refusing to hedge his bet. And for most of the game, save for a slow start from the 49ers, it looked like that would pay off. San Francisco scored 17 unanswered points before the Rams used a 13-point fourth to finish them off.

Yes, Beck still could have lost his bet even if the 49ers advanced, considering Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals — who proved they could hang with anyone by eliminating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game — were waiting on the other side. But considering the up-and-down season the 49ers, and especially quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, have had, it has to be especially heartbreaking to have made it this far.

However, the wild day of football made at least one bettor happy, as one exact-score parlay for both title games allegedly hit at FanDuel, turning $20 into more than half a million.