Raptors' Fred VanVleet Ruled Out Wednesday Against Bulls

Doug Smith reports Fred VanVleet will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

Raptors report that Scottie Barnes is a go for tonight, Fred VanVleet is a no for tonight — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) January 27, 2022

The Raptors star is dealing with a lingering knee injury, last playing in a 114-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 23, playing 41 minutes, scoring 19 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Tonight’s matchup against the Bulls is the second consecutive game he will miss because of the injury.

This year, VanVleet averages 38 minutes, 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game and is one of the more dominant players in the Raports’ rotation, seeing a 24% usage rate.

With VanVleet off the floor Wednesday, look for Gary Trent Jr. to see an uptick in production. Trent, priced at $5,000 on FanDuel, is expected to start and has averaged 34 minutes, 17 points, three rebounds and two assists per game, appearing in 36 games this season. Trent also has a 26% usage rate and averages 1.03 fantasy points per minute when VanVleet is off the floor.

The Raptors are a 4-point road underdog against the Chicago Bulls on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 219-point total.