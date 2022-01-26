Revenge Spot For Seton Hall Against Marquette: Buy, Buy, Buy

SportsGrid betting analyst Ben Stevens doesn’t fancy himself as one who bucks the trend. However, he’s willing to step in front of the bus in this edition of Buy, Buy, Buy on The Morning After. Today’s matchup takes us to New Jersey, where the Seton Hall Pirates host the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Seton Hall Pirates NCAA Men’s Basketball Game Information

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (12-6)

Date: 01/26/2022 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Seton Hall Pirates NCAA Men’s Basketball Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Golden Eagles (+195) vs. Pirates (-225) Spread: Golden Eagles +5.5 (-110) vs. Pirates -5.5 (-110) Game Total: 1 45.5

All NCAAB betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Back The Hall As 5.5-Point Favorites

Even though Seton Hall’s covered the spread in just one of its past five games, Stevens likes their chances of righting the ship on Wednesday night. Conversely, their opponent, Marquette, has covered and won each of their past six games despite being an underdog in four of those contests. According to Stevens, “Something’s gotta give tonight in the Garden State.”

Seton Hall narrowly lost 73-72 to Marquette on Jan. 15. He knows it’s difficult to sweep the same conference opponent twice in the regular season. Bookmakers and sharp bettors are well aware of this, and that’s why the Pirates are taking money after opening as a 4.5-point favorite. If you scan the betting board, you might even see them as high as a 6.5-point favorite.

As a result, Stevens recommends fading the trendy underdogs and laying the points with the Pirates at home.

For more Buy, Buy, Buy picks, make sure you catch Ben Stevens every day on SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!