Saints Interview Doug Pederson for Head Coaching Vacancy

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints have interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson for the club’s head coaching vacancy.

Pederson is one of several candidates the Saints have their eyes on following the retirement of long-time head coach Sean Payton. The organization reportedly has interviews scheduled with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, as well as current defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Pederson has also interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching position.

The 54-year-old was out of football entirely this past season following a five-year tenure in the City of Brotherly Love. In those five seasons, Pederson compiled a 42-37-1 overall record, including a victory in Super Bowl LII – the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title in franchise history. He was fired at the end of the 2020 campaign, a year in which Philadelphia finished last in the NFC East with a 4-11-1 mark.

