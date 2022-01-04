San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model thinks the Spurs have the advantage in Toronto. According to the model, San Antonio has a 56.42 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -129, and an expected margin of victory of 1.9 points. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Spurs are +240 on the moneyline and +7 on the spread. The model predicts San Antonio will edge the Raptors out, completely contrasting the oddsmakers.

Toronto is tenth in the Eastern Conference and has won two in a row. Their previous game was a 120-105 win over the Knicks. Fred VanVleet led the way with a game-high 35 points, while Pascal Siakam added 20 points and a game-high seven assists. The game also saw the return of Scottie Barnes to the lineup, who had been in health and safety protocols and dealing with a knee injury. VanVleet leads the NBA in minutes, averaging 37.7 a game. He also leads the Raptors in scoring, putting up 20.9 points and 6.7 assists a night.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are 11th in the Western Conference and have lost three straight. They’re coming off a 117-116 overtime loss to Detroit, one of the worst teams in the league. Bryn Forbes had a team-high 27 points off the bench. San Antonio’s leading scorer, Dejounte Murray, is out of COVID-19 protocols but won’t play on Tuesday’s game because of conditioning. Murray contributes 17.8 points, 8.8 assists, and 8.4 rebounds a game for the Spurs.