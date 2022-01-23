Sean Payton has not Committed to the Saints for 2022 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Saints head coach Sean Payton hasn’t committed to returning to the team for 2022.

#Saints coach Sean Payton has not committed to returning to New Orleans for 2022. And many close to him don’t know what he’ll do.



Payton has been head coach of New Orleans since 2006 and has three years left on his current contract. If he decides to walk away, he’ll leave upwards of $27 million on the table.

During his run, the Saints acquired Drew Brees in 2006 and won Super Bowl XLIV to cap off the 2009 season. Payton also won Coach of the Year in 2006, and he’s racked up a 152-89-0 record so far.

New Orleans finished second in the NFC South to the Buccaneers this season with a 9-8 record. Next season, the Saints have arguably the worst salary cap situation in the league.

If Payton does move on from the Saints, the team’s defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, would be a top candidate to take over. He’s scheduled to meet with the Bears for a head coaching position in Chicago.