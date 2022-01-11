Seth Curry Scratched Ahead of 76ers Contest vs. Rockets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for help in their backcourt against the Houston Rockets. Already without Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton, they’ll have to replace Seth Curry, who was ruled out of Monday night’s contest with left ankle soreness.

Curry has been one of the most valuable players on the 76ers this season. The 31-year-old averages 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in almost 35 minutes of court time a game. Curry ranks second on the team in Win Shares and third in Value Over Replacement Player, per the advanced ratings at Basketball-Reference.

Furkan Korkmaz moved into the starting shooting guard role with Maxey out; however, Korkmaz could be asked to slide into the point guard position, affording the 76ers some flexibility at the 2-spot. That could result in Isaiah Joe getting his second NBA start and first of the season.

The 76ers put their six-game winning streak on the line against the Rockets. The betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook gives them a substantive edge, pricing them as -460 moneyline favorites, or -10 on the spread.