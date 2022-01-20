Sixers Owner Daryl Morey: “Very Good Chance” Ben Simmons Won't Be Traded By Deadline

According to Bleacher Report’s Bryan Toporek, Philadelphia 76ers owner Daryl Morey told reporters that there is a “very good chance” that point guard Ben Simmons will not be dealt by the league’s trade deadline.

According to Toporek, Morey then went on to say that “there are deals with the Sacramento Kings that would work.” This leaves room to wonder if a trade could be struck between the sides by February 10, but it doesn’t seem likely. Simmons has not played a minute for Philadelphia this season, and it’s hard to see that ending any time soon. The only reason there may be some urgency for Morey to get a deal done would be the win-now nature of his roster. The average age of their starting lineup is 28.4, good for the eighth oldest in the league. With the injury history of 28-year old superstar center Joel Embiid, he may not have many dominant seasons left. But as things stand, a trade of Simmons doesn’t seem like it’s going to shape up in time to beat the deadline.

