Steelers' Diontae Johnson Activated From COVID Reserve List

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was activated off the COVID reserve list on Friday, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Johnson was placed on the COVID list on Thursday, which put his status for Sunday in serious jeopardy. It was a quick turnaround as he was activated just a day later on Friday and is now likely to play in Sunday’s must-win matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. As the team’s leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, his availability will be crucial for Pittsburgh’s hopes for a playoff push. Suppose the Steelers can pull off the win. In that case, they will need help in the form of a victory from the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Indianapolis Colts and any result other than a tie between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Johnson has made 100 receptions on 159 targets for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently 3.5-point underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, with the total set at 41, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.