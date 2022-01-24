Super Bowl LVI Odds: How Chiefs’ Thriller Against Bills Impacted Prices Kansas City jumped from 4-to-1 to +130 by Sean T. McGuire 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills entered the NFL’s divisional-round slate with the second- and third-best odds to win Super Bowl LVI, respectively, but a wild weekend of football was capped Sunday night and it dramatically impacted the betting prices.

The Chiefs were the lone higher-seeded team to advance to championship weekend. Kansas City, who beat Buffalo in overtime by a 42-36 verdict, is the only team seeded higher than fourth to advance. The Chiefs will host the fourth-seeded Bengals in the AFC Championship, after Cincinnati eliminated the top-seeded Tennessee Titans.

The NFC bracket was equally stunning as both the top-seeded Green Bay Packers and second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated. The fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Buccaneers, will host the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Given the results elsewhere entering Sunday night’s game, it was a near certainty the winner of Chiefs-Bills would jump atop the list of Super Bowl prices, and that’s exactly what happened.

The Chiefs jumped from 4-to-1 after the wild-card round to +130 while the Bengals jumped from 13-to-1 to +750. In the NFC, the Rams saw arguably the biggest change as LA went from 7-to-1 after their wild-card win to 2-to-1 after Sunday’s result while the 49ers had their prices slashed in half from 10-to-1 to +475.

Here are the updated Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Kansas City Chiefs +130 ($100 bet pays out $230)

Los Angeles Rams +200

San Francisco 49ers +475

Cincinnati Bengals +750

DraftKings Sportsbook also has its odds regarding which conference the Super Bowl champion will represent with both the NFC and AFC possessing identical prices at -110.