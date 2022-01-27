Super Bowl MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford Among Early Favorites
Super Bowl MVP prices are higher now heading into NFL's championship weekend
The NFL’s championship slate Sunday will decided who will be playing for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, but by the time that title matchup is determined a ton of profitability will no longer be available for those looking to place a wager on the big game.
And while there undoubtedly are an abundance of bets to place a wager on — I mean, we’re talking about the Super Bowl here — one specific one that gains the interest of the public is who will be named the game’s MVP.
Well, DraftKings Sportsbook, again, before Sunday’s AFC or NFC Championship games kick off, has a list of betting prices regarding who will win the award.
Super Bowl LVI MVP
Patrick Mahomes +175
Matthew Stafford +350
Jimmy Garoppolo +800
Cooper Kupp +800
Joe Burrow +1000
Deebo Samuel +1600
Tyreek Hill +2000
Travis Kelce +2000
Aaron Donald +2500
Ja’Marr Chase +3500
Elijah Mitchell +4000
George Kittle +4000
Odell Beckham Jr. +5000
Cam Akers +5000
Von Miller +6000
The biggest benefit in placing your bet now, before championship weekend takes place, is that the prices listed certainly will look different after the conclusion of Sunday’s slate. For example, if Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs — a seven-point home favorite against the Cincinnati Bengals — advance to their third straight Super Bowl, the superstar quarterback won’t be found at +175. Heck, he probably won’t even be plus-money.
The same can be said about Stafford’s +375 prices should the Rams eliminate the 49ers, Burrow’s 10-to-1 odds should Cincinnati stun Kansas City and Samuel’s 16-to-1 if San Francisco can pull off the upset against LA.
It benefits to be early, and right.