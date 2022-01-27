Super Bowl MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford Among Early Favorites Super Bowl MVP prices are higher now heading into NFL's championship weekend by Sean T. McGuire 17 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL’s championship slate Sunday will decided who will be playing for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, but by the time that title matchup is determined a ton of profitability will no longer be available for those looking to place a wager on the big game.

And while there undoubtedly are an abundance of bets to place a wager on — I mean, we’re talking about the Super Bowl here — one specific one that gains the interest of the public is who will be named the game’s MVP.

Well, DraftKings Sportsbook, again, before Sunday’s AFC or NFC Championship games kick off, has a list of betting prices regarding who will win the award.

Super Bowl LVI MVP

Patrick Mahomes +175

Matthew Stafford +350

Jimmy Garoppolo +800

Cooper Kupp +800

Joe Burrow +1000

Deebo Samuel +1600

Tyreek Hill +2000

Travis Kelce +2000

Aaron Donald +2500

Ja’Marr Chase +3500

Elijah Mitchell +4000

George Kittle +4000

Odell Beckham Jr. +5000

Cam Akers +5000

Von Miller +6000

The biggest benefit in placing your bet now, before championship weekend takes place, is that the prices listed certainly will look different after the conclusion of Sunday’s slate. For example, if Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs — a seven-point home favorite against the Cincinnati Bengals — advance to their third straight Super Bowl, the superstar quarterback won’t be found at +175. Heck, he probably won’t even be plus-money.

The same can be said about Stafford’s +375 prices should the Rams eliminate the 49ers, Burrow’s 10-to-1 odds should Cincinnati stun Kansas City and Samuel’s 16-to-1 if San Francisco can pull off the upset against LA.

It benefits to be early, and right.