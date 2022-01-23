Super Bowl Odds: Updated Futures After Divisional Round Upsets A lot to unpack here by Alexandra Francisco 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

What a day.

The divisional round of the NFL Playoffs did not disappoint with both road teams stunning their hosts. It was the first time in league history that both No. 1 seeds were eliminated that early.

Only the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans opened the season with longer Super Bowl odds than the Bengals, but on Saturday, Cincinnati won its first road playoff game over the Tennessee Titans and punched a ticket to the AFC Championship.

They started the preseason with +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, improving to +2000 by the wild card game and +1200 entering Saturday’s divisional round game against the Tennessee Titans.

On the other side, the San Francisco 49ers earned a tough win in the snow against Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field, and the quarterback goes from high hopes to evaluating his future.

Here’s an updated look at betting futures for the Super Bowl. Because, well, a lot has changed here:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kansas City Chiefs +300

Buffalo Bills +380

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400

San Francisco 49ers +450

Los Angeles Rams +500

Cincinnati Bengals +750