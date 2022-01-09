T.J. Watt Ties Sack Record vs. Ravens by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NFL expanded their schedule, it was only a matter of time before team and league records started to fall. Several records have fallen in Week 18, however, one comes with less scrutiny than others.

T.J. Watt tied Michael Strahan’s all-time sack record against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, doing so in only 15 games as the outside linebacker missed two games earlier this season with injuries.

#Steelers pass-rusher TJ Watt tied the NFL single season sack record with a sack and forced fumble. Does this lock up DPOY? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

Watt appeared to tie the record in the first quarter, getting to Tyler Huntley who ran back to land on the ball after a bad snap. The play was later ruled a tackle for a loss, setting the stage for Watt’s record-tying sack at the 23-second mark of the second quarter.

The Steelers went onto win the game 16-13 in overtime, doing everything in their power to sneak into the playoffs. As long as the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders don’t tie, then Pittsburgh will move into the final AFC wild card spot.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chargers priced as -3 favorites ahead of the Sunday night clash.