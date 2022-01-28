Target The Over In Elijah Mitchell's Rushing Attempts Prop: Buy, Buy, Buy

With Los Angeles Rams hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, SportsGrid betting analyst Ben Stevens has pushed his chips into the middle with a player prop in mind. Check out why he likes Niners running back Elijah Mitchell to go over his rushing attempts prop in this edition of Buy, Buy, Buy on The Morning After.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Game Information

San Francisco 49ers (10-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (12-5) Date: 01/30/2022 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: 49ers (+148) vs. Rams (-176) Spread: 49ers +3.5 (-110) vs. Rams -3.5 (-110) Game Total: 45.5

Back Elijah Mitchell To Go Over 17.5 Rushing Attempts

There are plenty of trends coming into this game as the San Francisco 49ers have won each of the past six meetings against the Los Angeles Rams. However, while the 49ers may be an attractive side in this contest, Stevens also sees value in playing the over in 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell’s rushing attempts prop (17.5 carries).

Stevens is well aware that Mitchell’s a bit banged up as he’s still nursing a knee injury. He missed Wednesday’s practice but was a limited participant on Thursday. That’s certainly a good sign, as his return to practice would put him on track to play on Sunday.

Mitchell’s been getting plenty of touches in the backfield for the 49ers. According to Stevens, “He’s gone over the number (17.5 rushing attempts) in six of the last seven for the Niners.” As a result, Stevens likes Mitchell’s chances to log at least 18 carries, and at -102 odds, you can find his prop available at Fanduel Sportsbook.

