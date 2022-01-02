The 49ers hope Jimmy Garoppolo can return in Week 18 against the Rams by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Jimmy Garoppolo is not expected to play vs. the Texans, but the 49ers are hopeful that he can return in Week 18 against the Rams.

49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a torn UCL in his right thumb, is not expected to Play vs Texans, but 49ers are optimistic he will be able to return for the regular-season finale vs. the Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2022

Garoppolo did not participate in any of the team’s practices this week due to torn UCL in his right thumb.

This season, Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and ten inceptions.

Rookie Trey Lance is expected to make his second NFL start on Sunday. His first start was a 17-10 loss to the Cardinals in Week 5. Lance threw for 192 yards and an interception and rushed the ball 16 times for 89 yards.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, San Francisco is a -700 on the moneyline against the Texans, while Lance is a +125 to score a touchdown.

Nate Sudfeld will backup Lance if Garoppolo does not suit up.

Whenever you think there may be an edge in the lines, you should head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to get the latest NFL odds.