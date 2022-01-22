The Buccaneers have activated Leonard Fournette off of injured reserve by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Leonard Fournette is expected to be activated off of injured reserve and play Sunday for the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports. Fournette has been on IR and missed the last four games for the Bucs due to a hamstring injury. However, top backup running back Ronald Jones won’t be able to play due to an ankle injury, which makes the return of Fournette all the more important.

The Bucs were able to take care of the Eagles last Sunday as they were just the better team, and it didn’t matter who rushed the ball, but they figure to need a more potent rushing attack versus the Rams. If Fournette can’t handle his usual workload, look for Gio Bernard to be a threat, catching passes out of the backfield, and Ke’Shawn Vaughn could also be part of the game plan.

The Buccaneers are currently three-point favorites (-104) versus the Rams on Sunday. The Bucs are -154 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.