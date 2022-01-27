The Cowboys are sticking with head coach Mike McCarthy by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reports that the Cowboys are bringing back head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2022 season.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has been told he will return as head coach for the 2022 season, source confirmed. This was expected despite some public ambiguity from team owner Jerry Jones since the Jan. 16 playoff loss. @JoriEpstein first reported the assurance given to McCarthy. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 27, 2022

This news adds to USA Today’s Jori Epstein’s report that McCarthy was assured he would remain in the position. These assurances were given to McCarthy after the Cowboys’ postseason loss and after Sean Payton left the Saints. There has been speculation that Payton might find his way to Dallas after leaving New Orleans but, if that does happen, it’ll be after the 2022 season.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will return for next season, and Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could also be back, depending on whether or not he is offered a head coaching position somewhere else.

The Cowboys won the NFC East with a 12-5 record and averaged the most yards per game in the NFL with 407. Dallas was eliminated in the wild-card round by San Francisco 23-17.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the 49ers are +148 on the moneyline and +3.5 on the spread against the Rams in the NFC Championship.