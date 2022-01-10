The Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Dolphins released a statement online announcing the firing of head coach Brian Flores.

Statement from the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/Lh1WaAIRY9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 10, 2022

Flores spent three seasons with the Dolphins, finishing his tenure with a 24-25 record.

Miami had a 5-11 record in Flores’ first year at the helm and then a much improved 10-6 record in 2020.

However, the Dolphins had an up-and-down 2021 season. Miami lost seven straight after winning their first game and then won seven straight after that. Ultimately, the team finished the season at 9-8.

Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross stated that he was the one that made the decision and shot down rumors that the team is pursuing Jim Harbaugh for the job.

Ross also reiterated his confidence in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and that the team has no plans to attempt a trade for Deshaun Watson.

It also looks like Miami will stick with general manager Chris Grier for the time being.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored to win the Dolphins’ conference at +175 to bring home the AFC Championship.