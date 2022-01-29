The Giants will hire Brian Daboll to be their next head coach by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Brian Daboll will be the next head coach for the New York Giants, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Daboll was rumored to be the top choice for more than one team after being the offensive coordinator of the Bills for the past four seasons. Daboll has helped to make Josh Allen one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and now the Giants will hope he can do the same for Daniel Jones.

Daboll was thought to be the top choice for the Giants because of his success in running the offense for the Bills and because the Giants earlier this month hired Joe Schoen to be their general manager. Schoen had also been with the Bills for the past four seasons. This duo will have their work cut out for them in trying to fix a Giants’ team that didn’t look like they could get a first down the last half of this season, more or less a touchdown. The good news is that the Giants have two top ten picks in the NFL Draft in April.

Neither the Giants nor the Bills are involved in the championship games this weekend, but you can find the lines and props for the Bengals at the Chiefs and the 49ers at the Rams at FanDuel.com.