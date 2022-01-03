The NHL postpones Senators vs. Kraken that was scheduled for January 6 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NHL announced that it is postponing the Senators-Kraken game scheduled for Thursday due to COVID-19 related issues.

This game marks the 92nd that the NHL has postponed this season.

Ottawa currently has nine players on the COVID-19 protocol list, Thomas Chabot, Chris Tierney, Zach Sanford, Anton Forsberg, Josh Norris, Tyler Ennis, Nick Paul, Dillon Heatherington, and Jacob Bernard-Docker. This season, the Sens have had 11 games postponed so far.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the line on the Senators not making the playoffs is -6000. Ottawa is 30th with a 9-18-2 record and has lost three straight games.

The Senators’ next game is now January 8 against the Canucks.

You would think it would be tough to make the 30th place team worse, but removing nine players from the roster will do the job.

