Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley Ruled Out For Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (right ankle sprain) has been ruled out of Tuesday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, per Bring Me The News’s Dane Moore.

Patrick Beverley is out tonight, says Chris Finch.



Finch said the injury isn't "too, too severe" — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) January 26, 2022

As Moore stated, head coach Chris Finch referred to the ankle injury as not “too, too severe” which is interesting wording. It’s the second consecutive game that Beverley will now miss and will leave Minnesota a bit shallow at guard until he returns. In his absence, expect the Timberwolves to stick to their bigger lineup with forward Jaden McDaniels slotting into the starting five while Anthony Edwards will slide into the backcourt next to D’Angelo Russell.

Beverley has averaged 8.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 32 games this season. His status will be something to monitor in the coming days as the Timberwolves have an upcoming back-to-back at the end of the week.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently three-point favorites against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday with the total set at 234, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.