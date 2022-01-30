Today's Best NBA Prop Bets: Back Bridges, Stay Under On Dosunmu For Sunday's Plays by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Eight games are ready to tip-off throughout the day on a busy NBA Sunday, and we have a pair of player props from beyond the arc you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Miles Bridges Over 1.5 Made Threes (-130)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is making a case to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year award this season in his fourth year. A fair amount of his scoring has come from beyond the arc as Bridges has knocked down at least two three-pointers in nine of his past 13 games. He is also averaging 5.8 attempts from the perimeter in that span which gives us plenty of volume to get him to this number. It’s a bit of juice to lay, but a 41-minute outing on Friday night against the Lakers due to injuries to teammates Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. gives Bridges enough of a boost to make this bet worthwhile. Take the forward to beat this total on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ayo Dosunmu Under 1.5 Made Threes (-154)

This one is a bit hefty to lay, but we will do so purely based on how seldom Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu passes this total. The rookie has beaten this number just nine times in 44 games. Although he is seeing more minutes in the last few games than earlier in the year, he has still stayed below this number in four of his previous five outings. Perimeter shooting isn’t something that Dosunmu is relied on to do, and that has shown this season, and it shows with just 3.7 three-point attempts per game, an amount that just isn’t enough to rely on him to consistently beat this number. Take Dosunmu to stay below this total on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

