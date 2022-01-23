Today's Best NBA Prop Bets: Fade Butler and Konchar From Beyond The Arc To Close The Weekend by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s a bustling Sunday night in the NBA with nine games on deck, and we still have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Jimmy Butler Under 0.5 Made Threes (-108)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has become one of the more underrated stars in the NBA as he is the centerpiece of a team that currently sits third in the Eastern Conference standings. He will always find a way to get his points in each outing, but from the perimeter is not one of them. Butler has made a three-pointer in just nine of 28 games this season and has even gone 14 games with one or fewer attempts. The All-Star knows where he makes his money, and the perimeter is not one of those areas. Take Butler to stay under this total on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

John Konchar Under 1.5 Made Threes (-140)

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar has filled in well for the team as they await the return of Desmond Bane from health and safety protocols. His minutes have increased, but his ability to cash this over has not been there for him this season. Konchar has had two or more threes in just six of his 40 appearances this season, and even with a start and 32 minutes in each of his previous two starts, he only took seven three-point attempts in those games combined. He doesn’t seem to be getting the looks, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see his minutes shrink up a bit due to just 14 points across 64 minutes in his previous two games. Take Konchar to stay under this total on Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

