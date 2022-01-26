Today's Best NBA Prop Bets: Go Under On Green & Paul From Behind The Arc On Wednesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Ten games are ready to hit the hardwood on the NBA’s midweek slate, and we have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Jeff Green Under 0.5 Made Threes (+196)

Betting a player not to make a three-pointer in a game is a tough one to root for, but there is often value on player prop unders since the public loves to cheer for points and action. Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green has a three-pointer total of 0.5 for Wednesday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, a puzzling number given Green’s perimeter shooting on the year. The forward has failed to make a triple in 21 of his 42 games this season, including in four of his past seven. You would expect a more balanced price closer to +100 but are instead getting a +196 price on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Take the under as a serious value play in this spot.

Chris Paul Under 1.5 Made Threes (-130)

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul has struggled from beyond the arc this season, and that hasn’t shown much sign of coming to an end. Paul is shooting the lowest percentage on three-pointers since the 2012-13 season, and 1.0 made three per game is his lowest season average since 2010-11. The veteran guard has stayed below this total in 31 of 46 games this year and is also 10-4 in his past 14. Four three-pointers in his previous outing may be why we are getting such a reasonable price here. Still, the bigger picture will typically prevail once the season reaches this point, especially on a player like Paul with stable volume each night. Take the point guard to stay under this perimeter total on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz.

