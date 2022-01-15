Today's Best NBA Prop Bets: Keep Backing Murray, Bet On Red-Hot Embiid by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Ten games are ready to roll for Saturday night’s NBA action, and we have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Dejounte Murray Over 20.5 Points (-110)

We have backed him constantly over his last few games and we are going to do so yet again on Saturday night. San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is flying over his totals recently and the lack of adjustment on his total gives us another chance to take advantage. Murray has scored at least 19 points in eight of his last nine games and is 7-2 to the over at this total in that span. He has taken at least 19 field goal attempts in each of his last six games and in the 17 games he has reached that volume this season, he has cleared this number in 14 of them. Look for Murray to beat this total in Saturday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Joel Embiid Over 27.5 Points (-116)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is willing his team to victories night in and night out as he is on one of the best scoring stretches of his career over the last few weeks. Embiid has averaged 31.8 points per game over his last 12 outings and has scored at least 30 points in eight of his last nine games. He is converting 53.6 percent of his field goal attempts in that span and with 19.4 shots at his disposal each night, it’s easy to see why the production is coming so easy for him. This total feels far too low for Embiid’s capability and with Bam Adebayo still out for the Heat, he should be able to feast down low in Saturday’s matchup with Miami. Take the All-Star to find his way over this total in this one.

