Today's NBA Best Bet: Target This Player Prop With Karl-Anthony Towns On Tuesday

After a 12-game slate on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we’ll have just two games to choose from on Tuesday. I generally like a bit of variety when deciding on a play, so I’ll be passing on both sides and totals completely. The props market can be a valuable alternative as it offers derivative products based on the traditional betting markets. That’s where we’ll turn to and find our Tuesday’s best bet.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Timberwolves -154 | Knicks +130

Spread: Timberwolves -3 (-110) | Knicks +3 (-110)

Total: Over 213.5 (-108) | Under 213.5 (-112)

NBA Championship Odds: Timberwolves +16000 | Knicks +12000

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks, News, Analysis, and Picks

On Tuesday night, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will face his former team, the Timberwolves. Thibodeau coached Minnesota from 2016-2019 as he oversaw the first few years of Karl-Anthony Towns’ NBA career. The Timberwolves selected Towns with the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Towns has more than lived up to the billing as a top overall pick when you consider that he’s averaging at least 20 points in the league since his rookie year. He’s also developed a perimeter game as he’s shooting 41.1% from behind the three-point line. If that’s not enough, he’s also pitching in with 3.6 assists per game.

Towns has scored at least 24 points in his past four games and eight of his past ten games. And with at least one assist in his previous 16 games, you might want to consider playing the over in his points + assists prop, which is set at 26.5. The Timberwolves will likely need to get the Knicks to play more of an uptempo game for that to happen. It’s worth noting that the total is 4-0 to the over in the Timberwolves’ past four games as a favorite, and 9-2 to the over in their past 11 road games.

Towns should have plenty of rest for this game after playing 30 minutes in Sunday’s 119-99 blowout win over the Warriors. His season average is 34.5 minutes per game. I went back to look at his season numbers, and when he’s coming off a game with 30 or fewer minutes, he’s registered at least 27 points + assists in five of the six games. I like that trend to hold again on Tuesday night against his former coach. Be ready to lay some juice as the prop is currently trading at -125 odds.

Pick: Karl-Anthony Towns points + assists over 26.5 (-125)

