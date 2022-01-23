Tom Brady Could Retire at the end of the Season by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Tom Brady could retire after the 2021-22 season.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady’s future is up in the air, with retirement an option to be considered. For the first time, it’s not a given that he returns next year.



Retirement questions have followed Brady since he started approaching 40 years of age. Even though Brady will turn 45 in August, those questions seem to dissipate each year he continues to stay on top of the quarterback ranks. Brady still has one-year left on his current contract, worth $25.4 million, but there are rumblings that he’s considering retirement.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he would be “shocked” if Brady did not return for 2022.

Brady ended the season leading all quarterbacks with 485 completions, 5.316 passing yards, and 43 touchdowns. Tampa Bay finished tied for the best record in the NFL at 13-4.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are -154 on the Moneyline and -3 on the spread against the Rams in the Divisional Round. The Bucs are also +400 to win Super Bowl LVI.

Brady won the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay last year and has an opportunity to be a back-to-back champion for the first time since 2004.