Tonight's NCAAM Betting Guide: Two SEC Showdowns Highlight Our Card by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s a typical Saturday in January with countless games set to tip off in the college basketball action, and we have two plays we believe you should be targeting from both the ACC and SEC. Let’s look at which teams you should consider backing.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Auburn Tigers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Kentucky +140 | Auburn -170

Spread: Kentucky -4 (-120) | Auburn +4 (-102)

Total: 149.5 Over -114 | Under -106

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Auburn Tigers News, Analysis and Picks

A massive SEC showdown will be center stage in Saturday’s action on the hardwood. Although Kentucky currently sits at 12th while Auburn is second in the AP Poll, the Wildcats boast a higher KenPom ranking at fourth, with the Tigers just behind at sixth. The key for Kentucky will be ensuring second chances for themselves and denying them for Auburn through offensive rebounding. As usual, head coach John Calipari has had his team crashing the boards at a high clip, with his team averaging the second-highest offensive rebounding rate and allowing it at the 11th-lowest rate in the nation. Auburn sits closer to the middle of the road on both ends, and with two teams so tightly contested, that could end up being the difference. Back Kentucky to cover this number on the road.

The Pick: Kentucky +4 (-120)

LSU Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers, Total and Odds

Moneyline: LSU +190 | Tennessee -235

Spread: LSU +5.5 (-106) | Tennessee -5.5 (-114)

Total: 131.5 Over -114 | Under -106

LSU Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers News, Analysis and Picks

This one could get ugly. LSU will travel to Tennessee in another big-time SEC matchup as it’s a matchup of two of the top-six defenses in the country according to KenPom’s defensive adjusted efficiency rating. Add in a 54th-ranked Tennessee offense and 115th-ranked LSU offense, and it could be the first team to 60 that wins this one. The under has also been a trendy play so far this season for both teams as they combine for a record of 17-8 to the under on the season, a remarkable number that makes this a must-play. We will likely see a few spans of three or four minutes without points, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to many if this game ended in the 50s. Take the under in this spot.

The Pick: Under 131.5 (-106)

