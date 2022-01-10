Tony Pollard will play in Cowboys' Wild Card game vs. 49ers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Jon Machota reports that Tony Pollard will play in Dallas’ Wild Card game against the 49ers.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said on @1053thefan that he feels great about RB Tony Pollard’s availability for Sunday’s playoff game against the 49ers: “Absolutely. He’ll be ready to roll.” Pollard (foot) didn’t play Saturday.



“We feel really good about the health of this team.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 10, 2022

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in a radio interview that Pollard is ready to go for the postseason.

Pollard didn’t play in Week 18 because of a foot injury but has practiced in a limited capacity. He will lighten the load on Ezekiel Elliott, who has played with a knee injury for a significant portion of the season. Pollard picked up 719 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 15 games this season. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry, which is higher than Elliott’s 4.2.

Dallas finished first in the NFC East with a 12-5 record this season.

