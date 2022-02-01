Trae Young Sitting vs. Raptors, Delon Wright to Start by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The shoulder injury that Trae Young was dealing with will keep him out against the Toronto Raptors. The Atlanta Hawks point guard was listed as questionable leading up to Monday night’s contest, but Sarah K. Spencer confirmed that Delon Wright would start in place of Young.

Delon Wright, friend of the Hawks Report podcast, is starting for Atlanta tonight, alongside Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela. — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) February 1, 2022

Young is coming off a 36-point outing against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, the sixth time he put up above-average points over the past eight outings. The Oklahoma product added 12 assists against the Lakers, his fourth double-digit performance over the same span.

Wright will tie Young for the most games played by a Hawks player on Monday, but the 29-year-old has started on just four occasions. Wright’s 4.4 points per game rank 15th on the team; however, he ranks fourth in three-point field goal percentage.

The betting line has shifted in favor of the Raptors on news that Young was out. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Hawks listed as +4.5 home underdogs for their Eastern Conference clash.