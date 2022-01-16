Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A four-game losing streak has knocked the Utah Jazz from their perch in the NBA standings, falling to fourth in the league after their cold spell. The Jazz’s losing streak can come to a poetic end, as their last win came against the Denver Nuggets, the team they’ll be facing on Sunday night. However, based on our projections, there’s a significant edge in backing the Nuggets at home in their Western Conference battle.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Game Information

Jazz (28-14) vs. Nuggets (22-19)

Date: Sunday, January 16

Time: 8:00 P.m. ET

Ball Arena

TV Coverage: ESPN, MSG, BSSW, TSN

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Jazz -210|Nuggets +176

Spread: Jazz -5 (-110)|Nuggets +5 (-110)

Total: 224 Over (-108)|Under (-112)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Jazz +1200|Nuggets +2700

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Jazz 53.46%|Nuggets 46.54%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Nuggets – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Nuggets – 4 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 1 Star

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets News and Notes

The Nuggets offense is heating up, scoring 277 points over their past two games. It’s been a true team effort. Six different players recorded 16 or more points against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 13 and seven players hitting double-digits against the Los Angeles Lakers last time out. That makes it three times over the past five games in which the Nuggets have scored 121 or more, with the Nuggets draining 51.6% of their shots over their past three games.

Those recent efforts should be expected to continue against a Jazz team playing ineffective defense. Utah’s opponents are scoring on 50.8% of their shots over their four-game losing streak, with a rolling average of 121.0 points against. The Jazz’s offense has also faltered over their recent stretch, putting up below-average points in three of their past four, thanks to a decrease in shooting percentage and offensive efficiency. They’ll face an uphill battle against a Nuggets’ defense that is limiting its opponents to 96.5 points over their past four games.

Denver comes into tonight’s contest in much better form than the Jazz. The Nuggets are operating efficiently on offense while getting some tidy defensive performances. However, that advantage is not reflected in the betting odds. Our algorithm has implied advantages in backing the Nuggets on the moneyline and spread, which we rate as 5- and 4-star wagers, respectively. There’s a less substantive edge on the total. Still, we rate the over as a 1-star play.