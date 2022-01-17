Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Utah Jazz are playing the second game of a back-to-back after ending a four-game losing skid, while the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to buck a three-game losing streak coming into tonight.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA Game Information

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Predictions and Picks

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game News and Notes

Utah is third in the Western Conference but has had a rocky January, going 3-5 in eight games. They’re coming off a 125-102 win over the Nuggets. Donovan Mitchell had a game-high 31 points, while Rudy Gobert had a game-high 19 rebounds and an additional 18 points. Gobert had been out of the lineup for five games before returning Sunday. Mitchell leads the team in scoring, averaging 25.8 points, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds. Gobert leads the league in rebounding with 15.2 boards, is tied for the league-lead in double-doubles with 32, and is second overall in blocks per game at 2.3.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are eighth in the West and are 5-5 over their past ten. Los Angeles is coming off a 133-96 loss to the Nuggets. LeBron James had team-highs in points and rebounds, with 25 and nine. James is second in NBA scoring, averaging 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. He’s been no slouch on defense, accounting for 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks a game as well. James is playing through an abdomen injury but is probable for Monday’s match against the Jazz. The Lakers have had to contend with several absences this season, including Anthony Davis being sidelined since December 17.

Utah is first in NBA scoring, averaging 115.3 points a game, while Los Angeles is fifth with 111.7. Defensively the Jazz are much better, limiting teams to 107.5 points per game, while the Lakers allow 113.3. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 230.5, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 220.8.

Against the spread, Utah is 20-22-1 and 12-9 on the road, while Los Angeles is 17-26 ATS and 9-16 at home. The over is 4-0 across Utah’s past four road games and 0-4 ATS in their past four after scoring 100 plus points in their previous game. The Lakers are 0-4 ATS in their previous four home games against a team with a winning road record.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model expects Utah to dominate LA in this matchup. According to the model, the Jazz has an 81.48 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -440, and an expected margin of victory of 10.5 points. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has Utah at -184 on the moneyline and -4.5 on the spread.

The model recommends Utah on the moneyline and spread, giving both wagers a five-star rating. It’s also predicting the two teams fall short of the total 230.5 and gives a bet on the under a five-star rating as well.