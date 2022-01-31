Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks Betting Guide: Back DeBrincat and the 'Hawks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Canucks -108 | Blackhawks -111

Spread: Canucks +1.5 (-300) | Blackhawks -1.5 (+235)

Total: Over 5.5 (-122) | Under 5.5 (+100)

Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks News, Analysis, and Picks

Bruce Boudreau’s honeymoon period with the Canucks is long over. The team has been struggling since January 11, posting seven losses over ten games. Vancouver is 12th in the Western Conference and coming off a 1-0 overtime loss to the Flames. However, the game did see the return of Thatcher Demko to the net. Demko was out since January 18 due to COVID-19 protocols. He was impressive in the loss, making 31 saves on 32 shots.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks in scoring, putting up 15 goals and 29 assists in 42 games. Outside of the Canucks’ 5-1 win over Winnipeg, the team is struggling on offense, scoring only four goals over their past four losses.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are 14th in the West and have lost five of their past six. Chicago is coming off a 6-4 loss to the Avalanche. Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist in the setback.

Kane leads the team in scoring with 11 goals and 30 assists in 40 games. Unfortunately for Chicago, Jonathan Toews has been out indefinitely with a concussion since January 26.

Chicago is 28th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.45 goals per game, while Vancouver is 29th with 2.43. Vancouver is much better at keeping the puck out of the net. The Canucks are eighth in opponent scoring, allowing only 2.68 goals per game, while the Blackhawks are 24th with 3.34.

Against the puck line, Vancouver is 25-19 and 15-10 on the road, while Chicago is 22-22 and 8-12 at home. One trend to watch is the under is 5-1 in the past six games when the Canucks have been the underdog.

We’d have a lot more confidence in Vancouver if they were rolling with Demko tonight, but it looks like Jaroslav Halak will get the nod. Halak hasn’t played since December 30 and only has one win in the seven games he’s started.

The Picks: Blackhawks moneyline (-111), Under 5.5 (+100), Alex DeBrincat – Goals: Over 0.5 (+142)



