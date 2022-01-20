Vikings interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Dallas Cowboys may have to be in the market for new coordinators next season as OC Kellen Moore interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coaching spot.

We have completed an interview with Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore for our open Head Coach position.



📰: https://t.co/cYprxB3kCf pic.twitter.com/z8SKbt92YM — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 20, 2022

The 32-year-old certainly did not go out with a bang if his last appearance with the club was the disappointing wild card game loss to San Francisco this past weekend. The Cowboys came out flat against the Niners, scoring just seven points in the first half en route to a 23-17 early exit from the playoffs.

Moore was the Cowboys quarterback coach for the 2018 season before jumping into the offensive coordinator position in 2019.

Moore joins fellow coordinator Dan Quinn as members of the Cowboys coaching staff, drawing interest for various vacant head coach positions around the league. It was reported today that Quinn, the Offensive Coordinator, may have an interview with the New York Giants coming up after G-Men brass formally asked Dallas to interview the former Falcons bench boss.

The team that spiked the final nail into the Cowboys’ season and perhaps served both Quinn and Kellen with their final game with the team head to Green Bay on Saturday to take on the Packers. San Francisco has climbed to a +6-point road dog and is +210 on the moneyline.